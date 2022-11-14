TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 14, 2022) -- In search of its first win of the season, the South Florida men's basketball team hosts Stetson tonight at Yuengling Center at 7 p.m. ET. The game is available on ESPN+.

USF (0-2) is coming off a loss at No. 15 Auburn. Stetson (1-0) earned the program's first win over Florida State in Tallahassee on Nov. 7.

USF has won 15 straight games against Stetson and 11 straight at home versus the Hatters.

What To Watch For: South Florida vs. Stetson

