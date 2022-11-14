Stetson opened its season with a historic 83-74 win over Florida State in Tallahassee. Its second game of this young season was postponed due to Hurricane Nicole.

With losses to Southeast Missouri State and Auburn, USF will try to right the ship against Stetson – a program it has never lost to.

TAMPA, Fla. (Nov. 14, 2022) – Coming off a pair of tough losses, South Florida returns to Yuengling Center tonight as it hosts in-state foe Stetson. It is the Bulls first meeting with the Hatters since the 2020-21 season.

The Opponent : The Hatters were picked to finish 12th in the 14-team ASUN Conference. Stetson returns nine players from a squad that finished 11-19 overall last season. Alvin Tumblin returns after earning an All-Freshman Team selection in 2021-22.

The 6-foot-7 Tumblin will see most of his playing time at small forward but is capable of sliding over to the power forward spot due to his length. He sprints to the corner in transition and can put it on the deck some but is an average ball handler. Tumblin is a good finisher and USF must box him out when shots go up. He is also a capable shot blocker.

In the past two seasons Wheza Panzo has made 40.5 percent of his threes. Panzo hunts threes, 80 percent of his shot attempts are three-pointers and he is a capable shooter. USF must locate Panzo and defend with a high hand. He gets open shots off kick outs in the half court. Panzo is an average rebounder.

Josh Smith has been one of Stetson’s top-3 offensive rebounders in each of the past two seasons. He grabbed a game-high four OREB at Florida State. Smith will shoot open threes. Watch for him to pick-and-pop as well as slip screens and pop for open shots. The 6-foot7, 217-pounder runs well and will finish above the rim. He earned ASUN all-freshman team honors in 2021.

Luke Brown came off the bench at FSU and chose violence, making 7-of-11 three-pointers. It might have been a unicorn game for Brown because he never made more than two three-pointers in any game last season for Ball State. However, he was a prolific perimeter shooter in high school. Brown can make shots off the bounce and he has deep range. Must keep your chest in front of him with a high hand always because he will launch it.

Speaking of launching it, keep an eye on 6-foot-5 junior guard Alec Oglesby. He is wired to shoot perimeter shots and in his first two seasons, one of which was on the 2021 Cleveland State NCAA Tournament team, Oglesby made 37.3 percent of his threes. He came off the bench at FSU and only played five minutes.

Defensively Stetson played quite a bit of a matchup zone at FSU. However, man-to-man defense is what Hatters head coach Donnie Jones’ teams have typically played. The Bulls need to be prepared for both zone and man. The Hatters used a 2-2-1 nuisance press after most made baskets that led into their half court zone defense.