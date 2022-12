South Florida aims for its sixth straight win in a road tilt with Memphis tonight at 8 p.m. ET at FedEx Forum on ESPN+. The game is the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams and will be a battle of two teams trying to extend winning streaks.

The Bulls (7-6, 0-0 AAC) have have won five straight.

The Tigers (10-3, 0-0 AAC) have won 12-straight games at FedExForum, the longest home winning streak in the AAC and the 25th-longest streak in the nation.

The game is a homecoming for USF guard Tyler Harris (Cordova, TN) who began his collegiate career at Memphis and played three seasons there.