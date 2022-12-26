TAMPA, Fla., (Dec. 26, 20222) – After leading South Florida to a big win over NJIT to close its non-conference regular-season schedule Thursday and a 2-0 week, while averaging 20.5 points and 5.0 assists per contest, Tyler Harris was named to the American Athletic Conference’s weekly Honor Roll.

With that victory over NJIT, the Bulls have won five straight games and seven of its last eight, while improving to 7-6.

This marks the second consecutive week that a USF player made the league’s Honor Roll – Russel Tchewa earned the distinction last week.

Harris made 56 percent of his shot attempts including 8-of-13 (61.5 percent) beyond the arc. Harris knocked down a season-high six three-pointers against NJIT.

Harris currently leads the conference in made three-pointers (36) and three-point field goal percentage (37.1 percent). He is also top-15 in the conference in assists per game (3.1).

Harris and the Bulls open their American Athletic Conference slate when they face Memphis at 8 p.m. Thursday at the FedExForum in Memphis, TN. That game will stream on ESPN+.

The game marks a homecoming for Harris, of Cordova, TN, who began his collegiate career at Memphis.



