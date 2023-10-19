Karter Knox, the nation’s No. 6 player from the class of 2024, made a huge step in his recruitment on Thursday by cutting his college list to three schools and the G-League Ignite. The three schools that made the final cut for the 6-foot-6 skilled, high scoring wing from Tampa, FL are Kentucky, Louisville and South Florida. Which are schools BullsInsider.com previously reported that we expected to make the cut.

What Amir Abdur-Rahim has done in six months time, USF introduced him as head coach on March 30, is simply extraordinary. He has built a relationship with Knox and his family strong enough that the Bulls have earned a place in Knox's recruitment that Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State and LSU -- all members of Knox's top-8 -- could not and Knox told BullsInsider.com that committing to USF is "definitely a possibility." One of Knox’s brothers, Kobe, is a redshirt sophomore at USF. His oldest brother, Kevin, was a McDonald's All-American who played at Kentucky during the 2017-18 season and was the New York Knicks’ first-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Yes, the previous USF head coach originally offered Knox, but the Bulls were not gaining much traction in the recruitment at the time of the coaching change. Abdur-Rahim picked up the recruitment when hired, made it known to Knox that the offer still stood and that he was going to recruit him to USF hard. Now, none of this means that Knox will commit to USF, but the Bulls are currently in a place that very few had foreseen six months ago.

