There's no question what the hot topic is in Tampa as South Florida prepares for a crucial recruiting stretch in the 2024 cycle.

Bulls head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim is shooting for a star in this class – five-star wing Karter Knox – and in a short amount of time has USF deeper in the mix than has been reported across the industry.

BullsInsider.com interviewed Knox on Sunday to get an update on his recruitment. You may read that HERE. When we spoke with Knox his list stood at Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, South Florida and the NBA G League Ignite.

The Bay Made Knox accepted a scholarship to play for Overtime Elite (Atlanta, GA) this season after playing the past three seasons for Tampa Catholic. The scholarship preserves Knox’s college eligibility. Long been seen as a potential one-and-done, Knox appears in most 2025 NBA Mock Drafts between picks No. 20 and No. 25.