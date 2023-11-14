Everything Alex Golesh said on Tuesday of UTSA game week
TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 14, 2023) – Tuesday morning South Florida (5-5; 3-3 American) head coach Alex Golesh and select players met with the media in the lobby of The Porter Family Indoor Performance Facility ahead of Saturday's matchup against American Athletic Conference foe UTSA (7-3; 6-0 American) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
This is the first-ever meeting between USF and UTSA, and it is the first-ever USF game in San Antonio. UTSA won the CUSA championship last year.
When the Bulls take the field Friday night, they will be going after their third road victory of the season (would be most since 2017), sixth win overall and bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018.
