TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 12, 2023) –With high school basketball season ramping up with preseason exhibition games, BullsInsider.com looks at the performance of South Florida class of five-star target Karter Knox out of Overtime Elite (Atlanta, GA).

The Bulls top target in the class of 2024, Knox’s OTE team (RWE) played in NYC on Friday and Knox posted 25 points, five assists, seven rebounds, a block and a steal. Knox made 5-of-11 threes, threw down three dunks an only committed one personal foul in 21-minutes of action.

He is now averaging 19.5 points per game, which leads all OTE players.