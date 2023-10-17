Everything Alex Golesh said on Tuesday of UConn game week
TAMPA, Fla., (Oct. 17, 2023) – Tuesday morning South Florida (3-4; 2-2 American) head coach Alex Golesh and select players met with the media to discuss Saturday’s opponent, Connecticut (1-5) provide injury updates and more.
The Bulls close their non-conference schedule with the former American Athletic Conference foe.Saturday's game marks the first tilt between USF and UConn since the Bulls defeated the Huskies 48-22 on Oct. 4, 2019 in CT. USF is 11-5 all-time vs. UConn.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET with coverage on CBS Sports Network.
Watch and listen to everything said during the press conference in the media player below.
*****
MORE: South Florida lands three-star DB Jermaine Dalias
FINAL 2023 TEAM RANKINGS: Comprehensive (overall) ranking | High school/JUCO ranking | Transfer portal ranking
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals100
TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer portal player ranking | Transfer portal team ranking | Transfer Tracker | Message board
*****