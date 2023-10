South Florida coach Alex Golesh received good news on Sunday with the commitment of American Heritage defensive back Jermaine Dalias to the Bulls. A few weeks ago, South Florida jumped into the mix with a late-September offer to Dalias. The talented defensive back brings some needed size and length to the Bulls secondary as Golesh aims to rebuild the defense.

Dalias said the vibe with Golesh and his staff led by defensive backs coach James Rowe was key in his decision to commit following a weekend visit for the FAU game.

"The coaching staff, I love how they kept in touch with me and showed me love," Dalias said of his decision. "I'm learning their defense and I loved the experience they showed me when I went to the game. Coach Golesh and the rest of the staff are great men and I believe in them and love the program. I feel coach Rowe is a great coach and he’ll teach me great techniques."