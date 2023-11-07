Everything Alex Golesh said on Tuesday of Temple game week
TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 7, 2023) – Tuesday morning South Florida (4-5; 2-3 American) head coach Alex Golesh and select players met with the media in the lobby of The Porter Family Indoor Performance Facility ahead of Saturday's matchup against American Athletic Conference foe Temple (3-6; 1-4 American) at Raymond James Stadium.
Temple leads the all-time series with USF 6-2. Last season Temple won, 54-28, in 2022 in Philadelphia.
Watch and listen to everything said during the press conference in the media player below.
Skip ahead to the 2:39 mark.
