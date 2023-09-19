TAMPA, Fla., (Sep. 19, 2023) – Tuesday morning South Florida (1-2) head coach Alex Golesh met with the media Tuesday to discuss Saturday’s opponent, Rice (2-1) provide injury updates and more. Immediately following coach Golesh are interviews with WR Sean Atkins and S Logan Berryhill.



Rice makes its American Athletic Conference debut Saturday when the Owls come to Tampa to face USF. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET with coverage on ESPNU.

The Owls are riding a two-game win streak into their first AAC game. USF will look to snap a four-game losing skid in AAC openers that dates to a Sept. 22, 2018 victory over ECU (20-13) in Raymond James Stadium. This will be the first home AAC opener since 2019 (SMU). USF was supposed to open the 2022 AAC season at home vs. ECU, but the game was moved to Boca Raton due to Hurricane Ian.

