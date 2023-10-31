Everything Alex Golesh said on Tuesday of Memphis game week
TAMPA, Fla., (Oct. 31, 2023) – Tuesday morning South Florida (4-4; 2-2 American) head coach Alex Golesh and select players met with the media in the lobby of The Porter Family Indoor Performance Facility. USF is coming off an open week after beating Connecticut on the road, 24-21.
The Bulls will head to Tennessee to face Memphis (6-2; 3-1 American) at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4. The teams are meeting for the first time since 2020. The game is scheduled for a 3 p.m. EST start and will be streamed on ESPN+.
Saturday’s game between Memphis and South Florida will mark the 12th meeting between the two programs dating back to 2001. Memphis leads the overall series, 7-4, which includes a mark of 3-2 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
Watch and listen to everything said during the press conference in the media player below.
