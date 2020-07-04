RunningtheBulls - Bulls lands Clearwater WR

The July 4th Holiday always brings a few commitments around the country and USF jumped in on the action landing a top wide receiver target for Jeff Scott's new Bulls offense. Clearwater Academy International wideout Nickolas Tshivaudi on Saturday.

Tshivaudi hails from Canada specifically Edmonton, Alberta and he brings some needed size to the wide receiver position that Scott and new receivers coach Xavier Dye are looking for.

Earlier this week Tshivaudi spoke about his interest in the Bulls so his commitment was not a big surprise.







