RunningtheBulls - Bulls still on Tshivuadi hard

New South Florida football coach Jeff Scott puts a premium on big outside receivers and he is looking to add length at that position. One of the top targets for the Bulls is Clearwater Academy International receiver Nickolas Tshivuadi who is getting a lot of personal attention from the staff, but there are plenty of other suitors as well.

"Things are going pretty well, I'm talking to a couple of different schools right now. Syracuse, Indiana, Iowa, Middle Tennessee State, Boston College, Virginia Tech and USF. I talk to USF almost every day," Tshivuadi said.