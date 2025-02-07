Bulls land 2026 OL Jordan Harrison

South Florida picked up another big commitment for the 2026 class on Friday afternoon with the announcement of three-star St John's College High standout Jordan Harrison's commitment to the Bulls.

Harrison has been a priority target for Alex Golesh and his staff led by offensive line coach Tyler Hudanick over the last year and he has visited Tampa multiple times prior to his commitment after the Bulls' first offer back in May of 2023. That connection led to his decision to commit following another visit to Tampa this past weekend.

"The coaching staff and trust I have in the program they are building are why I committed," he said. "They were beyond excited for me and my family that I’m a Bull."

Harrison fills a spot as an interior lineman in the 2026 class for the Bulls and he said that the staff believes he could play all three inside spots in Tampa.

"I see myself being the guy that can play all three in the interior," he said.

The visit this past weekend also helped seal the deal for the Bulls as Harrison has visited multiple times over the last year.

"I was actually in Tampa last weekend for the junior day. That last visit helped a lot for sure."

Harrison is the fourth commitment for the Bulls for the 2026 class.