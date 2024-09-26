DC OL Jordan Harrison has USF high on his list after game visit
South Florida hosted talented 2026 offensive lineman Jordan Harrison for the second time in two months for the Miami game last weekend at Raymond James Stadium. Harrison made a trip down for a Bulls camp in June and then returned for the battle for the best college football team in Florida last week.
The St. John's College High (DC) standout spoke to Bulls Insider about his visit and his overall recruitment.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news