Brian Gregory adds two new assistants, restructures South Florida staff

TAMPA, Fla. (JUL. 8, 2021) -- South Florida head coach Brian Gregory on Thursday officially announced his hiring of assistant coaches Louis Rowe and Jason Slay egory as well as new Strength and Conditioning Coach David Land. Gregory also announced the new role that assistant coach Scott Wagers will be taking on the USF coaching staff. Via a USF press release:

“I am excited about the new structure of our staff and the energy our new members will bring to our program,” Gregory said. “The landscape of college basketball has dramatically changed and I believe that building an over-all staff that could adapt and thrive in this new environment was one of our main off-season objectives. Having a veteran coach and recruiter like Scott Wagers oversee and direct our game plan preparation, self-scout analytics, and recruiting efforts will have such a positive impact on those critical operations. Billy Hubly’s knowledge of our program and technical skills will keep our program and players on the cutting edge regarding social media and NIL protocol.” — USF Head Coach Brian Gregory

Rowe was previously the head coach at James Madison (2016-2020). During the 2015-16 season, he served in the lead assistant role for Bowling Green, working primarily with the Falcons' perimeter players. Rowe has ties to the Tampa Bay Area; he is a 1989 graduate of St. Petersburg Lakewood High School, and spent two seasons as an assistant at Florida International.

Slay comes to the Bulls from his position as associate head coach at Youngstown State. He joined the Penguins staff in April 2017 after two seasons at the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) from 2015-17. Slay spent the 2014-15 season at East Tennessee State and the previous season at Tennessee State. He was the Director of Basketball Operations at Georgia Southern 2012-13.

Gregory also announced that assistant coach Scott Wagers is taking on a new position on the staff – Director of Recruiting and Scouting.



The impending hiring of Rowe and Slay, as well as Wagers' new role was first reported by BullsInsider.com last week.



