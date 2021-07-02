What I'm hearing: Who will join Brian Gregory’s coaching staff

I’m hearing Brian Gregory is likely to add Louis Rowe and Jason Slay to the South Florida men’s basketball coaching staff as assistant coaches. Rowe was head coach at James Madison (2016-2020). During the 2015-16 season, Rowe served in the lead assistant role for Bowling Green, working primarily with the Falcons' perimeter players. He has ties to the Tampa Bay Area; Rowe is a 1989 graduate of St. Petersburg Lakewood High School, and spent two seasons as an assistant at Florida International. Last week BullsInsider.com listed Rowe atop a short list of names on our Premium Message Board's Assistant Coach Hot Board.



Slay was the associate head coach at Youngstown State. He joined the Penguins staff in April 2017 after two seasons at the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) from 2015-17. Slay spent the 2014-15 season at East Tennessee State and the previous season at Tennessee State. He was the Director of Basketball Operations at Georgia Southern 2012-13. Slay also coached four years (2008-2012) at West Virginia State serving as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. Prior to becoming a college coach, Slay was the top assistant coach at Hargrave Military Academy. Additionally, multiple sources have told BullsInsider.com that USF assistant coach Scott Wagers is taking on a new position on the staff – Director of Recruiting and Scouting. In his new role Wagers, who is entering his fifth season with the Bulls, gives USF an experienced coach who will evaluate game video of high school prospects as well as players in the transfer portal. Wagers will also oversee opponent scouting and assist with game planning. I’ve seen more and more men’s basketball programs add a Director of Recruiting position similar to what you see in college football so this is an exciting move by Gregory.

