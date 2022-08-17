Bohanon talks earning South Florida QB1 nod

TAMPA, Fla. - The closer we get to the start of the 2022 season, the better things look for the South Florida Bulls. With the recent news of junior quarterback Gerry Bohanon earning the starting position, sophomore quarterback Timmy McClain has entered the transfer portal.

Although McClain is on his way out, the Bulls’ offense is still looking to be a danger to opposing teams in the conference. Head Coach Jeff Scott feels very confident in the ability of his new quarterback.

"Gerry is just at a very high level,” Scott expressed. “He's 10-2 as a starter in the Big 12 with wins over BYU, Oklahoma, Texas, and Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl. That is just experience that you can't make up, and that was part of our reason for bringing him in – that experience and knowledge."

The quarterback is the field general in charge of the offense and one of, if not the most important, position on the team. Coach Scott and the team believe Bohanon is that man for the Bulls.

An example Coach Scott explained was a moment early on during practice where the team was a little unmotivated and moving slowly. Bohanon took this as an opportunity to step up. He called the whole team together and told everyone that this is not how they should practice. If they want to turn this team around, they must practice a lot better. According to Coach Scott, that day went on to be one of the best practices they've had.

Not only does Bohanon exhibit excellent leadership skills on the field, but off the field as well. On his first official visit, instead of going out with the rest of the team, Bohanon and Bulls offensive coordinator Travis Trickett were in the video room watching film until about 1 a.m.

If I were to choose one word that describes this new quarterback, it would be motivated. Motivated to win, motivated to improve this team in every aspect, and motivated to drive USF football to its full potential.

The bar is set high this year for Bohanon, and he is ready to meet that.

"I write all my goals down,” Bohanon said. “I want to have 40 total touchdowns on the year, at least 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards. I want to win the conference as a team, and I want a lot of guys to be all-American after the season. That would be a great year."

With McClain entering the portal and Bohanon securing the QB1 spot. The backup will be sophomore Katravis Marsh, with freshman Byrum Brown taking the number three spot.

All eyes will be on Bohanon as he looks to lead a two-win team to a winning season and a bowl game for the second time in his career.



