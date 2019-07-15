When Class of 2022 running back James Smiley transferred to Florida powerhouse Armwood back at the beginning of the year, he did so with the hope that it would help his recruitment. Little did he know, that shortly after arriving, he would pick up a scholarship offer from Southern Miss. The offer from the Golden Eagles was just the beginning, as Smiley has talked to schools at several different programs in recent months, including USF. Rivals.com recently caught up with Smiley to talk about the Bulls and what an offer might mean to his recruitment.

"I have two offers now, FAU and Southern Miss. I got Southern Miss most recently, back when they came by my school at the beginning of the year. I also recently went to the UCF team camp. I've been talking USF a lot, too. I think they might be close to offering."

USF: "I've been talking to Coach King a lot, the running backs coach, and we have a good relationship. He has let me know a lot about the recruiting process and how that works and everything. They just want to see my film from this year now that I'm Armwood and if I perform well then I think I'll get an offer."

Coach King: "He's a cool coach. He's going to teach you stuff and tell you when you do something wrong and help correct your mistakes. That's what I like about him. He wants to help you get better."

Hometown offer: "That would be nice to have that opportunity to play for my hometown team. I want to show love back to them if they're showing love to me."

Running back tradition: "They have guys in NFL that are playing well like Marlon Mack and their running backs are always putting up big numbers."