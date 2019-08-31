Football Recruiting | Join us | Refer a friend | YouTube | Twitter

The University of Wisconsin Badgers defeated the USF Bulls in definitive fashion on Saturday night. The loss set records for the worst-ever shutout, the biggest margin of loss, and longest losing streak across two seasons.

IT WAS OVER WHEN

The Bulls entered the second quarter trailing Wisconsin by just one touchdown. Early in the quarter, Barnett fumbled after being sacked. The fumble was picked up and ran in for a 16 yard touchdown by Wisconsin’s Matt Henningson. USF started the subsequent drive with back-to-back penalties, giving them a first and 20 situation from their own 15 yard line. Two incomplete passes followed by a three yard pass to Jordan Cronkrite sent out the punt team. Four plays later, Badger quarterback, Jack Coan, connected with Jonathan Taylor for a 36 yard touchdown pass. By the end of the second quarter, Wisconsin had scored again. It was another Coan-to-Taylor touchdown pass, putting the Badgers up, 28-0.

THE STAR OF THE GAME

Jonathan Taylor ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. He also caught two passes for 48 yards and two more scores. He was responsible for almost half of his team’s 49 points.

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING

USF linebacker, Patrick Macon, a recent transfer from Oklahoma State and Arizona Western College, made a big splash in his debut with the Bulls. Macon finished with 15 total tackles, three times as many as any other Bull and more than twice as many as anyone else in the game. He also registered a sack for an 11 yard loss, four tackles-for-loss, and a forced fumble.

WHAT A PLAY

On first drive of the game, Wisconsin handed the ball to Taylor five consecutive times for short gains. In those five plays, the longest run was just six yards, which gave the impression that USF was able to contain Taylor. Coan passed on the sixth play of the drive, connecting with John Chenal for a 12 yard gain and a first down. They went to Taylor on the very next play, who took it 37 yards to the end zone.

THE BOTTOM LINE

Wisconsin didn’t do anything they weren’t expected to do. They did nothing fancy and Taylor didn’t have an especially impressive running performance, by his standards. USF simply did not look in regular season form on either side of the ball. They managed just 157 total yards of offense, while allowing their opponent 433 yards. For the Bulls, this was a historically poor performance, setting a new low for the program. They will need to have a short memory before heading north to Atlanta on Saturday to face Georgia Tech, who will want vengeance for last season’s loss in Tampa.