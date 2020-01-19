One of the newest targets for the USF staff was on campus this weekend for an official visit. Big Greenback (Tenn.) receiver Holden Willis made the trek down to Tampa to meet with new Bulls head coach Jeff Scott and his staff.

"The visit was great," Willis said. "The coaches there are just right for that program and coach Scott was the perfect hire for that job. It is a great place, the weather is perfect and the people are nice."

The main thing that stuck out to Willis during the visit was his interactions with the new staff and the vision for the program they share.