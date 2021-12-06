Williams sees his patience pay off with USF
South Florida defensive tackle Jacquez Williams committed to South Florida 16 months ago with an eye toward enrolling this past summer, but the numbers game forced him to wait and delay his enrollment. Williams finally took an official visit to Tampa this past weekend and got to spend time with the Bulls staff and at his future home even if it was a bit delayed.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news