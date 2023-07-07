The South Florida men’s basketball program returns just 27.5 percent of its scoring from last season’s squad that finished 14-18 (7-11 The American). Brian Gregory was relieved of his duties and Amir Abdur-Rahim, fresh off of taking Kennesaw State to its first ever Division I NCAA tournament, was hired to rebuild the program. Abdur-Rahim brought in ten players – six via the NCAA transfer portal and two JuCo transfers – BullsInsider.com attempts to forecast who will be the two most impactful transfers this season. It is entirely possible that we will underrate the impact of other players, so if we get this wrong – you’ve been warned.



Mar 17, 2023; Greensboro, NC, USA; Kennesaw State Owls guard Chris Youngblood (3) attempts a free throw during the first half against the Xavier Musketeers at Greensboro Coliseum. (David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

It would be foolhardy to doubt Chris Youngblood. The junior guard from Tuscaloosa, Ala., left Kennesaw State ranked No. 14 in career points (1,226). He made more than 46.0 percent of his shot attempts and more than 40.0 percent of his three-point attempts in each of the past two seasons. Last season Youngblood averaged 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and made 46.4 percent of his shots. Youngblood entered the transfer portal two days after Abdur-Rahim’s USF introductory press conference and announced his commitment to the Bulls the following day. "It was exactly 22-hours," Youngblood said of how long it was between entering the portal and announcing his commitment to USF. In three seasons at KSU Youngblood snagged 398 rebounds (108 OREB) which is very impressive for a 6-foot-4 guard. He dropped 20 points on Florida in Gainesville and 14 points on Xavier in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Youngblood hunts threes but has a nice mid-range pull-up. He is also good at getting to the free throw line and he has made at least 80 percent of his attempts from the charity stripe each season at Kennesaw State. What I really like is that he is not stationary. Youngblood doesn’t just spot up and wait for kick-outs. He is on the move throughout the possession and he is a good screener for others. Youngblood was also a finalist for the 2023 Lou Henson National Player of the Year award. The award is presented annually to the top mid-major player in Division I men's basketball. Thanks to the COVID exemption, Youngblood has two seasons of eligibility remaining.



Kasean Pryor (South Florida Athletics)