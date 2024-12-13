USF lands safety Boogsie Silvera from the portal

South Florida landed a big piece for the 2025 secondary with the commitment of former McNeese State safety Boogsie Silvera on Friday. Silvera had 85 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles as a redshirt sophomore in 2024. He picked the Bulls over offers from San Diego State, Georgia Southern, Texas State and Kent State on the FBS level.

Silvera a former standout player at American Heritage will return home to Florida to play for the Bulls much closer to home than his previous stops at McNeese State and Charleston Southern. He is the second portal commitment for USF for the 2025 class.



