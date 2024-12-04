USF flips OL Gerrick Gordon on NSD

South Florida pulled off one of the biggest surprises on National Signing Day flipping local offensive lineman Gerrick Gordon from Rutgers. The Carrollwood Day standout will stay home in the Bay Area after all.
South Florida pulled off one of the biggest surprises on National Signing Day flipping local offensive lineman Gerrick Gordon from Rutgers. The Carrollwood Day standout will stay home in the Bay Area after all.
South Florida sophomore guard Jayden Reid hit a game winner to knock off Wright State 73-72
South Florida added another 2026 commitment on Sunday from West Boca HS pass rusher Demetrius Geathers.
South Florida jumped out 42-7 on Tulsa and never looked back in a blowout win.
South Florida football coach Alex Golesh will aim to add some key targets and keep others locked in ahead of the early
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.- South Florida knocked off the Portland Pilots 74-68 to open the Myrtle Beach invitational.
South Florida sophomore guard Jayden Reid hit a game winner to knock off Wright State 73-72
South Florida added another 2026 commitment on Sunday from West Boca HS pass rusher Demetrius Geathers.
South Florida jumped out 42-7 on Tulsa and never looked back in a blowout win.