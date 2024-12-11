Bulls land ex-FAU TE Wyatt Sullivan via the portal

South Florida landed a key piece of the 2025 transfer portal puzzle on Wednesday with the commitment of ex-FAU tight end Wyatt Sullivan. Sullivan had 13 catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns for the Owls as a redshirt junior. He will have one year of eligibility left in Tampa.

In 2024 he started eight games for the Owls and played in all 12 games racking up 564 offensive snaps per PFF College. He had a PFF score of 51.7 overall for the season with North Texas being his highest scoring game on PFF.

The Bulls tight end room battled injuries and inconsistent play in 2024 so Sullivan gives them a veteran presence to help bolster a younger leaning room for 2025.