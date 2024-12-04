Bulls land versatile Neptune on NSD

Tate HS (Fla.) athlete Christian Neptune was the final signee announced on Wednesday to cap an impressive day for Alex Golesh in his second full recruiting cycle as head coach. Neptune announced his commitment at a ceremony in Cantonment closing the book on his recruitment which saw the Bulls hold off multiple P4 programs.

As a receiver, he racked up almost 2,000 yards during high school while occasionally returning kicks. His commitment puts the Bulls second in the G5 behind Memphis and 61st nationally with several possible targets remaining on the board this week and for the February signing period that could bolster that ranking.