Where things stand for USF after the early signing period
South Florida football signed a very small class in the opening of the early signing period on Wednesday and Thursday adding two transfers quarterback Cade Fortin (UNC) and running back Darrian Fel...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news