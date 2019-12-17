The Aggies, who lost to BYU Saturday, are playing their second in a stretch of three neutral site games.

The Bulls have won three games in a row but have won just one-of-three in neutral site contests this season.

USF plays the first of back-to-back neutral site games this week when it faces Utah State Wednesday night in Texas.

RunningTheBulls.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Utah State:

Quick Facts

Matchup: Utah State (10-2) at USF (6-4)

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 18

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Location: Houston, TX | Toyota Center

Watch: ESPN3

Radio: Bulls Unlimited

History: Utah State won the only game between the two programs to date, 69-66, in the Top of the World Classic in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Nov. 18, 2000.

The Opponent: The Aggies return almost everyone from a team that won 28-games last season and the Mountain West Conference Tournament before losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. They are one of the oldest teams in college basketball and is the tallest team in the nation with an average height of 79.6 inches.

Utah State has never lost back-to-back games under second year head coach Craig Smith and is a perfect 8-0 following a loss over the last two seasons. Additionally, the Aggies are 7-3 in neutral-site games under head coach Smith.

They are efficient offensively and seldom commit a non-steal turnover.

The Aggies ‘Big three’ are Sam Merrill, Justin Bean and Alphonso Anderson. However, Utah State has been led in scoring by four different players over the last four games. They have five players averaging double figures, two of whom come off the bench.

Merrill, the 2019 Mountain West Player of the Year and MW Tournament MVP, is a dynamic scorer who already has five 20-point scoring outings this season. Merrill is connecting on 41 percent of his field goals including 42.3 percent beyond the arc. He is a deadly catch-and-shoot guy making 54.5 percent of those attempts. He uses screens very well. The Bulls may have to switch on screens but they definitely will have to close out with high hands against Merrill. He is also a tough defender drawing 3.5 charges per game.

Bean leads the nation in total rebounds this season, collecting 142 over 12 games. He is second in the nation in double-doubles (8), third in the nation in offensive rebounds per game (4.5) and No. 23 in defensive rebounds per game (7.33). His offense comes from inside the arc. The 6-foot-7 210-pounder is not a rim protector per se but he does have 17 blocks this season. Bean is a good finisher in transition but is excellent at reading defenses and making the correct cut to get open to score.

Anderson has started each of the last three Utah State games and averaged 8.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in those games. His production is higher when coming off the bench, averaging 14.4 and 5.8 rebounds per game. Anderson scores mainly on put backs following an OREB. From the perimeter he prefers to drive left to get his shot off.

Defensively, Utah State plays almost exclusively man (96.9 percent) and is really good at it. Opponents are averaging .782 points per possession against the Aggies. When you eliminate transition baskets, opponents are shooting 36.2 percent against Utah State.



