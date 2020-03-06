The Mustangs fell to USF 61-58 Wednesday night. SMU is just 4-8 away from Moody Coliseum and haven't won on the road since Jan. 25 at Memphis.

USF hosts SMU, in a battle of teams trying to avoid a two-game losing streak to close the regular season, Saturday in an American Athletic Conference game.

The Opponent: SMU has eight newcomers and zero seniors on the roster. Three Mustangs are in the AAC Top-10 in points per game – Kendrick Davis , Isiaha Mike and Tyson Jolly . Feron Hunt is in the Top-25. Hunt, Mike and Jolly are also in the AAC Top-15 in rebounds per game.

History: This will be the 15th meeting between USF and SMU. Officially, USF trails in the series 5-9 (one SMU win from the 2013-14 season was later vacated). The Bulls lost to SMU 82-64 n Jan. 1.

RunningTheBulls.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against SMU.

Offensively SMU runs lots of set plays and plenty of high ball screens. The Mustangs are No. 1 in the AAC in scoring (73.4 ppg), field goal percentage (.453), assists per game (15.7 apg) and in three-pointers made per game (7.9).

Defensively SMU is average in man defense (86.1 percent of the time) but pretty good in zone. In the games we scouted we only saw the Mustangs use a 2-3 zone. At times they will spring a 1-2-2 zone press after a timeout or made basket. USF should expect to see quite a bit of zone given its 34.5 percent field goal average against zone this season.

Davis, the SMU point guard, leads the AAC with 6.8 assists per game and has the ninth highest assist rate in the nation. He is only making 31 percent of his perimeter shots but he is making 51.8 percent inside the arc and seldom misses a free throw.

Lately, the Mustangs starting front court runs 6-foot-8 (Hunt), 6-foot-8 (Mike) and 6-foot-10 Isiah Jasey. Hunt and Mike return from last season while Jasey transferred in from Texas A&M.

Mike is long, athletic and scores at all three levels. He is the Mustangs best deep threat at 37.9 percent. In the post he likes to get to his left shoulder. USF must have vision when guarding him off the ball because he will explode to the basket for lobs. Mike lit up USF for 24 points in January.

Hunt is also long, athletic and takes high percentage shots (56% FG this year). He likes to jab and go. Hunt plays off the baseline for lob dunks. He leads SMU in offensive rebounds by one over Jolly.

At 6-foot-4, Jolly has the size and skills that NBA teams covet. An ultra-aggressive scorer, Jolly can drive it left or right. He will fly in from the perimeter for rebounds so USF must cut him out. USF needs high hands when Jolley catches a pass on the perimeter because he’s making 37.4 percent of his threes.

Keep an eye on Emmanuel Bandoumel (ban-do-mel) he has started the last 13 games for the Mustangs. What Bandoumel does best is drive. He likes the hesitation move, can go either way and finish with either hand at the basket.