USF (1-1) is coming off a 74-60 loss to Boston College last Sunday despite forcing 28 turnovers and collecting 18 steals. IUPUI is winless, and yet to lead, in Division I games but defeated Division III Anderson University Monday night 72-55.

RunningTheBulls.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against IUPUI:

Quick Facts

Matchup: IUPUI (1-2) at USF (1-1)

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 13

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Tampa, Fla. | Yuengling Center

Watch: ESPN3

Radio: Bulls Unlimited

History: This is the first ever meeting between the two programs and the game is part of the Cayman Islands Classic.

The Opponent: IUPUI returns only five players from the 2018-19 season, including two starters and the Horizon League’s sixth man of the year (Jaylen Minnett) and has a new coach. Byron Rimm II was named interim head coach following the resignation of Jason Gardner who was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in August. Rimm II is the winningest head coach in Prairie View A&M history with 115 career wins.

In the two games we watched we noticed that IUPUI wants to push tempo and hunt threes. They grab your miss and get out and go. The Jaguars will drive it hard and try to get to the free throw line.

Defensively they play mostly man (85 percent this season) with pack line defense principles. They do pressure the ball and defend the gaps well. After a made basket they will trap in the front court on the first pass if they fall behind by more than eight and they will use some 2-3 zone some and a 2-2-1 zone press.

Junior guard Jaylen Minnett is wired to shoot. You cannot give him space or he'll make you pay. He made 78 three-pointers last season. That’s 13 more than Justin Brown but Minnett did it in five fewer games. He is very good in ball screen and dribble hand off action and is a good spot up shooter with range.

Redshirt junior Marcus Burk transferred in from Campbell and he is not shy about chucking it up. In his first two seasons at Campbell Burk shot 39 percent beyond the arc, this season he was just 3-of-16 in his first two games before making four three-pointers against a Division III defense. Burk is an excellent spot up shooter and on scoring off cuts. A very good finisher in transition Burk is equally good in dribble hand off action. Burk is IUPUI’s usage leader at 32.3 percent. In other words, when Burk is on the court almost one-third of Jaguar possessions end with him taking a shot or committing a turnover.

Junior Elyjah Goss, one of the returning starters, is excellent in transition and can score in space. At 6-foot-7, 190-pounds Goss is the Jaguars leading rebounder but he is not a post-up guy. However he is a good post-up defender.

IUPUI doesn’t really have a true center. They do have a 6-foot-10, 225-pound player but he has only logged 14 minutes this season. He could, however, be pressed into action against USF for a few minutes when the Bulls go with a big lineup that features Michael Durr and Antun Maricevic on the floor together.