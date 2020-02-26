USF returns home from a two-game road trip for its final game this month, in a Wednesday matchup with East Carolina.

The Bulls made 49 percent of its field goals and 92 percent of its free throws in a 78-71 loss at Connecticut on Sunday – it was USFs’ fourth consecutive defeat.

The Pirates, who are looking to post back-to-back wins for the first time since early January, ended their three-game skid by defeating Temple 67-63 in Greenville, N.C.