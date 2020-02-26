News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-26 05:50:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

What to watch for: USF vs. ECU

Russ Wood • RunningtheBulls
Senior Writer
@RussHoops

USF returns home from a two-game road trip for its final game this month, in a Wednesday matchup with East Carolina.

The Bulls made 49 percent of its field goals and 92 percent of its free throws in a 78-71 loss at Connecticut on Sunday – it was USFs’ fourth consecutive defeat.

The Pirates, who are looking to post back-to-back wins for the first time since early January, ended their three-game skid by defeating Temple 67-63 in Greenville, N.C.

Jan 29, 2020; East Carolina forward Jayden Gardner (1) celebrates a basket against the Houston Cougars at Minges Coliseum.
Jan 29, 2020; East Carolina forward Jayden Gardner (1) celebrates a basket against the Houston Cougars at Minges Coliseum. (Photo by: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports)

RunningTheBulls.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against East Carolina:

Quick Facts

Matchup: USF (11-16, 4-10 AAC) vs. ECU (11-17, 5-10 AAC)

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 26

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Tampa, FL | Yuengling Center

Watch: ESPN3

Radio: Bulls Unlimited

History: This will be the 20th meeting between ECU and USF. The Bulls lead the series 10-9. ECU won the first meeting this season 62-59.

The Opponent: Jayden Gardner is the only scholarship player still on the ECU roster from last season. When ECU and USF met on Jan. 7 East Carolina had used 10 different starting lineups through its first 14 games of the season due to injuries. They are much healthier now.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}