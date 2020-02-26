What to watch for: USF vs. ECU
USF returns home from a two-game road trip for its final game this month, in a Wednesday matchup with East Carolina.
The Bulls made 49 percent of its field goals and 92 percent of its free throws in a 78-71 loss at Connecticut on Sunday – it was USFs’ fourth consecutive defeat.
The Pirates, who are looking to post back-to-back wins for the first time since early January, ended their three-game skid by defeating Temple 67-63 in Greenville, N.C.
RunningTheBulls.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against East Carolina:
Quick Facts
Matchup: USF (11-16, 4-10 AAC) vs. ECU (11-17, 5-10 AAC)
Date: Wednesday, Feb. 26
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Tampa, FL | Yuengling Center
Watch: ESPN3
Radio: Bulls Unlimited
History: This will be the 20th meeting between ECU and USF. The Bulls lead the series 10-9. ECU won the first meeting this season 62-59.
The Opponent: Jayden Gardner is the only scholarship player still on the ECU roster from last season. When ECU and USF met on Jan. 7 East Carolina had used 10 different starting lineups through its first 14 games of the season due to injuries. They are much healthier now.
