Drexel, has not played since last Saturday when it lost at La Salle. Drexel has yet to win a road game this season.

The Bulls have won two consecutive games by a combined 39 points. With time off from competition due to finals the Drexel game is the first of three games in six days, plus travel, for USF.

After going nine days without a game, the USF men's basketball team will be back on the Yuengling Center floor Sunday, to complete its three game home stand, when it hosts Drexel.

RunningTheBulls.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Drexel:

Quick Facts

Matchup: Drexel (5-5) at USF (5-4)

Date: Sunday, Dec. 15

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Tampa, Fla. | Yuengling Center

Watch: ESPN3

Radio: Bulls Unlimited

History: This is the first meeting between the two programs.

The Opponent: Drexel lost three starters to graduation, but return Cam Wynter, the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Rookie of the Year, and James Butler, who led the CAA in field-goal percentage. The Dragons also return Zach Walton, who played just seven games before suffering a season-ending injury.

Drexel has multiple guys who can make threes and use screens to get them open looks. Opponents must have precision screen coverage against the Dragons. They also have good size. They are good at finding shooters in transition, particularly corner threes.

Butler, one of the better big men in the CAA, leads the Dragons in scoring, rebounds and blocks. The Drexel center has six double-doubles and leads CAA in rebounding (11.6 rpg) and field goal percentage (57.7%).

Walton, who has the highest usage rate on the team, does most of his scoring in the mid-range and at the rim. Walton is very good in ball screen action. He has attempted more threes than any of the Dragons but is only connecting on 32.3 percent of them.

Wynter is one of the best point guards in the CAA. The sophomore has a great feel for the game and is crafty. Wynter had six assists and just one turnover at Temple and a whopping 14 assists against Bryant.

Mate Okros makes a high percentage (43.3%) of perimeter shots, particularly on the left wing. Matey Juric, a 35.3 percent perimeter shooter likes the corners. Juric is also fourth in the CAA in steals per game.

Keep an eye on T.J. Bickerstaff off the Drexel bench. The freshman is like a new born colt – wild at times but plays hard. Bickerstaff is drawing over six fouls per 40 minutes played, is an effective defensive rebounder and at 6-foot-9, 207-pounds, is a good rim protector.

Defensively Drexel uses almost exclusively man (94.7%). The Dragons are not a good transition defensive team but they have limited opponents to just 27.9 percent three-point shooting. The 2-3 zone is their preferred zone while the 1-2-2 zone press is something they’ll use occasionally after a made basket, after a time out or when trailing late in the game. We also saw Drexel use a half-court trap when in a 2-3 zone.



