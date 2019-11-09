The Bulls are coming off 29-point win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The USF defense suffocated the Golden Lions and limiting them to just 4-of-14 shooting in the second half.

For the first time since December 2015 USF hosts an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent in Yuengling Center when Boston College comes to Tampa on Sunday.

The Opponent: Boston College was picked to finish 13 in the ACC in a preseason poll of the conference’s coaches. BC returns three starters from last season but just one of its top four scorers. Jim Christian is in his sixth season as the Eagles’ head coach and is 63-100 overall.

BC features lots of player movement on offense, particularly along the baseline. They will use ball screens into dribble hand offs, with pin downs before their action really starts. Look for some circle motion and for the power forward to pop, after setting a screen, while Popovic rolls. You really have to be locked in when you defend BC.

Defensively BC is almost exclusively man-to-man and switches on screens. They use some nuisance press to slow up-tempo teams down.

Last season Eagles 6-foot-11 center Nik Popovic was one of only six players in the ACC to rank in the top 20 in scoring and rebounding and top 10 in FG percent. Popovic can score facing, or with his back to, the basket. He has three-point range and BC will use him to pull opposing bigs out of the paint to respect his face up game. Popovic has really good footwork, handles the ball well for his size and he is a heck of a passer out of the post.

Graduate transfer Derryck Thornton has returned to the ACC to play his final season of eligibility. He began his career at Duke in 2015-16 starting 20 games, transferred to USC where he played for two seasons before transferring to BC. Primarily a facilitator, Thornton was third in Pac-12 last season in A/TO ratio (2.20:1) he is a streaky shooter but when he is on, he can fill up the cup like he did Wednesday for a career high 23-points against Wake Forest. He is a savvy experienced guard and his duel with Laquincy Rideau will be fun to watch.

We REALLY like Eagles freshman Jay Heath. He is a playmaker who will see time at both guard spots but he is really a point of attack lead guard. He sets the tone, hustles after loose balls, is a good facilitator and he defends the hell out of the basketball.

Keep an eye on C.J. Felder. The 6-foot-7, 230 pound freshman is a high flier, high motor active rebounder who can hit open perimeter shots.