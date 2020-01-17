News More News
What to watch for: USF at UCF

Russ Wood • RunningtheBulls
Senior Writer
USF heads to Orlando for the latest installment of the War On I-4 with UCF Saturday evening.

This is the Bulls’ first game since a heartbreaking 68-64 loss to Memphis last Saturday in Tampa, while UCF won its first American Athletic Conference game of the season, 74-55, at Tulane Tuesday night.

UCF Knights guard Ceasar DeJesus (4) drives to the basket last season against Wichita State Shockers forward Markis McDuffie at Charles Koch Arena. (Photo by: Kelly Ross-USA TODAY Sports Images)

RunningTheBulls.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against UCF:

Quick Facts

Matchup: USF (8-9, 1-3) at UCF (10-7, 1-4)

Date: Saturday, Jan. 18

Time: 6 p.m. EST

Location: Orlando, Florida | Addition Financial Arena

Watch: ESPNU

Radio: Bulls Unlimited

History: This will be the 40th meeting between the two programs. The Bulls have a 22-17 advantage in the series, but have lost eight straight, and have not defeated the Knights since March 3, 2015.

The Opponent: The new-look Knights return just 19.7 percent of its scoring, 22 percent of minutes played, 20 percent of rebounds and 19 percent of three-pointers made from a team that came within a point of upsetting Duke in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. The only returning players with experience as Knights are Collin Smith, Frank Bertz and Ceasar DeJesus.

