Quick Facts

Matchup: USF (8-9, 1-3) at UCF (10-7, 1-4)

Date: Saturday, Jan. 18

Time: 6 p.m. EST

Location: Orlando, Florida | Addition Financial Arena

Watch: ESPNU

Radio: Bulls Unlimited

History: This will be the 40th meeting between the two programs. The Bulls have a 22-17 advantage in the series, but have lost eight straight, and have not defeated the Knights since March 3, 2015.

The Opponent: The new-look Knights return just 19.7 percent of its scoring, 22 percent of minutes played, 20 percent of rebounds and 19 percent of three-pointers made from a team that came within a point of upsetting Duke in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. The only returning players with experience as Knights are Collin Smith, Frank Bertz and Ceasar DeJesus.