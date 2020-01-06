USF might feel as if they are playing a mirror image of themselves when they take on East Carolina Tuesday. The Pirates have had multiple players sit with injuries and have had a key reserve leave the program. The last time out… The Bulls responded to their New Year’s Day loss to SMU by leading for 27:51 in their 75-60 win over UCONN on Saturday. ECU has won four of its last five games and nearly shocked No. 24 Wichita State but fell 75-69 on the road.

Last season at the Fertitta Center, ECU Pirates forward Jayden Gardner drives with the ball as Houston center Chris Harris Jr. defends. (Photo by: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

RunningTheBulls.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against East Carolina: Quick Facts Matchup: USF (8-7, 1-1 AAC) at ECU (6-8, 0-1 AAC) Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7 Time: 7 p.m. Location: Greenville, N.C. | Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum Watch: ESPN3 Radio: Bulls Unlimited History: This will be the 19th meeting between ECU and USF. The Bulls lead the series 10-8. USF swept ECU last season. The Opponent: A revamped Pirate roster includes 13 newcomers. Jaylen Gardner is the only scholarship player still on the roster from last season. ECU has yet to have its entire roster available for a game this season due to injuries causing it to use ten different starting lineups this season.

Gardner, a 6-foot-7 sophomore forward, was named preseason second team all-conference after earning unanimous all-freshman team status in 2019. Gardner has scored at least 20 points in six-straight games and is averaging 21.3 points and 9.2 rebounds. He also ranks among the conference leaders in offensive rebounds (3.1), minutes (32.3), and FG% (.586). KenPom ranks Gardner fifth nationally in fouls drawn. When he gets to the charity stripe he makes 75 percent of his attempts. Gardner dropped 10-pounds, increased his vertical, is more effective around the basket and is more comfortable with his face-up game.