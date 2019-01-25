Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-25 10:52:07 -0600') }} basketball Edit

What To Watch For: USF At ECU

Russ Wood • RunningtheBulls.com
@RussHoops
Senior Writer

The South Florida men’s basketball team travels to Greenville, North Carolina for a weekend American Athletic Conference matchup at East Carolina.USF, looking for its first road win in league play,...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}