 What To Watch For: South Florida vs. Tulsa
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-05 16:06:03 -0600') }} football Edit

What To Watch For: South Florida vs. Tulsa

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
Senior Writer
@RussHoops

South Florida continues its two-game homestand with a mid-afternoon matchup against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Wednesday.

This will be the tenth all-time meeting between Tulsa and USF. The Golden Hurricane has won all nine previous meetings. Last season the Bulls only scored 11 first half points against Tulsa in a 56-48 loss in the Yuengling Center.

South Florida, USF, Bulls
Jan 8, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tulsa head coach Frank Haith talks with his team in a huddle during a timeout against Cincinnati at Fifth Third Arena. (Photo: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

BullsInsider.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Tulsa:

Quick Facts

Matchup: USF (6-4, 2-2 AAC) vs. Tulsa (6-3, 3-1 AAC)

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 6

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: Tampa, Fla. | Yuengling Center

Watch: ESPN+

Radio: USF Bulls Unlimited

The Opponent: Tulsa returns three starters from last season’s team that finished tied with Houston and Cincinnati for first place in The American. Tulsa has 10 new players this season including three transfers who sat out last season due to NCAA transfer policy. This season the Golden Hurricane took a page from Flocka and go hard in the paint. Tulsa has scored 318 of its 564 total points (56.4 percent) in the paint.

{{ article.author_name }}