The win marked the first time the Bulls won back-to-back games at the Liacouras Center in school history.

USF received 37 points from its bench, led by 18 from Xavier Castaneda, in an 83-76 win over Temple on Sunday.

South Florida continues American Athletic Conference play Wednesday when it hosts Temple in the second of back-to-back games against the Owls.

BullsInsider.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Temple:

Quick Facts

Matchup: USF (8-8, 4-6 AAC) at Temple (4-10, 3-10 AAC)

Date: Sunday, Feb. 21

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Tampa, Fla. | Yuengling Center

Watch: ESPNU

Radio: Bulls Unlimited

History: This will be the 16th meeting between Temple and USF. The Bulls trail in the all-time series 4-11. USF owns a two-game winning streak against the Owls.

The Opponent: Temple has lost six consecutive games. Redshirt freshman guard Damian Dunn (knee) has missed two straight games. Head Coach Aaron McKie said he may be able to return for Wednesday night’s rematch. Dunn was Temple’s leading scorer (13.8 ppg) when he went down with an injury.

This will be the first time that USF has played the same team in back-to-back games during the regular season since facing Charlotte in consecutive games in January during the 1982-83 season.

For a breakdown of key Owls players please click HERE.

Prediction

USF 70 Temple 64

To get a win USF limit turnovers, win the rebound battle, convert second chance opportunities, contain Battle and Dunn (if he plays) and match the Owls toughness.