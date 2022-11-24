The Opponent : St. Francis junior gard Rob Higgins was named to the Northeast Conference (NEC) Preseason All-Conference Team. The Terriers were selected fifth in the conference's Preseason Poll.

Higgins did not play Wednesday night at Miami or in the second half of the Terriers’ previous game due to an upper body injury. His status for Friday afternoon was unknown at the time of publication.

No Terrier has attempted more shots than 6-foot-5, 205-pound Zion Bethea. He doesn’t attempt many threes but he is 5-of-12 (41.7%) beyond the arc on the season. However, he made all but one of his three-pointers against a Division II team in the season opener on Nov. 7. He is a physical driver who likes to use a spin move to get his shot off when he pulls up in the paint.

Combo guard Larry Moreno has picked up more ball handling duties in Higgins’ absence. The 6-foot lefty wants to shoot it from deep. In fact, 59 percent of his shot attempts are threes and he is making 26.1 percent of them. He almost always rejects/dribbles away from ball screens. Speaking of dribbling, Moreno will dribble the air out of the ball if you let him. He doesn’t have much of a midrange game so it’s threes or attack the rim for Moreno. He can get out of control.

Tedrick Wilcox might be the Terriers most dependable three-point shooter. Half of his shot attempts this season have been threes. He made 37.1 percent of his attempts last season and is making 36.8 percent coming into Friday’s game. Wilcox made five at Miami. The 6-foot-6 wing can create off the bounce and is a capable mid-range shooter. USF must locate Wilcox and use high hand close outs – no open looks.

When I scouted the Terriers I really enjoyed watching 6-foot-8 JuCo transfer Josiah Harris. He has started each game in the post for St. Francis Brooklyn and leads the team in rebounding (9.2 rpg) and averages 3.6 OREB per game. Harris has a quick second jump and is very good at scoring on OREB/put-backs. USF must be physical and wedge Harris out. He sets a ton of screens and he’ll roll hard into the paint to post up. He doesn’t need deep post position because he’ll shoot mid-range jumpers. Don’t be surprised, he’ll shoot from out to 15-feet. Box him out, be physical and push him out of the dunker spot.

St. Francis Brooklyn runs a ball screen heavy offense and we saw some nice screen-the-screener action out of a Horns set.

Defensively St. Francis Brooklyn plays mostly man (84%) but will play a 2-3 zone to give a different look. Off made baskets they will use some full court pressure but we mainly saw was their man defense extended 94-feet.

KEYS TO A WIN

Similar to the Stetson keys, USF needs to have a great defensive effort and own the glass. Get out and run, even after made baskets, beat the zone down the floor, make their free throws and knock down open shots.



