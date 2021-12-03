 Game Preview: South Florida vs. South Carolina State.
What To Watch For: South Florida vs. South Carolina St.

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
TAMPA, Fla., (Dec. 3, 2021) – South Florida returns to Tampa for a two-game homestand starting with the South Carolina State Bulldogs tonight.

In its first true road game USF suffered a 64-49 setback to Boston College, who remained undefeated at home this season.

SC State fell short in overtime, 91-79, to The Citadel on Sunday.

South Carolina State Bulldogs guard Rakeim Gary (11) dribbles against Georgia Bulldogs guard Christian Wright (5) at Stegeman Coliseum. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

BullsInsider.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against South Carolina State:

Quick Facts

Matchup: USF (3-3) South Carolina State (1-7)

Date: Friday Dec. 3

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Tampa, FL | Yuengling Center

Watch: ESPN+

Radio: USF Bulls Unlimited

History: This is just the second all-time meeting between these two programs. USF won their only matchup 82-69 on Nov. 17, 2006.

The Opponent: South Carolina State returns 10 letter winners, including Preseason All-MEAC guard Rahsaan Edwards. After finishing 1-17 last season (1-7 MEAC) and hiring Memphis Tigers assistant Tony Madlock to run the program, the Bulldogs were picked to finish seventh in the eight-team MEAC.

{{ article.author_name }}