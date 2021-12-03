What To Watch For: South Florida vs. South Carolina St.

TAMPA, Fla., (Dec. 3, 2021) – South Florida returns to Tampa for a two-game homestand starting with the South Carolina State Bulldogs tonight. In its first true road game USF suffered a 64-49 setback to Boston College, who remained undefeated at home this season. SC State fell short in overtime, 91-79, to The Citadel on Sunday.

South Carolina State Bulldogs guard Rakeim Gary (11) dribbles against Georgia Bulldogs guard Christian Wright (5) at Stegeman Coliseum. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

BullsInsider.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against South Carolina State: Quick Facts Matchup: USF (3-3) South Carolina State (1-7) Date: Friday Dec. 3 Time: 7 p.m. Location: Tampa, FL | Yuengling Center Watch: ESPN+ Radio: USF Bulls Unlimited History: This is just the second all-time meeting between these two programs. USF won their only matchup 82-69 on Nov. 17, 2006. The Opponent: South Carolina State returns 10 letter winners, including Preseason All-MEAC guard Rahsaan Edwards. After finishing 1-17 last season (1-7 MEAC) and hiring Memphis Tigers assistant Tony Madlock to run the program, the Bulldogs were picked to finish seventh in the eight-team MEAC.