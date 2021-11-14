What To Watch For: South Florida vs. NC A&T

TAMPA, Fla., (NOV. 14, 2021) – The South Florida’s men’s basketball team is set to play its third game in six days to open the season as it welcomes North Carolina A&T to Tampa Monday.

The Opponent: This is the inaugural season for A&T in the Big South Conference after making the move from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference where it won the regular season championship last season.

History: This is the first meeting between USF and NCAT. The Bulls are 3-0 all-time against Big South Conference opponents.

The Aggies return 52.1 percent of their scoring and three starters from last year's team – guards Kameron Langley and Tyler Maye as well as forward Webster Filmore. Langley is one of the best players in A&T basketball program history. He is the school’s all-time career assists leader and is one of 52 players in NCAA history to surpass the 750-assist mark. Langley led the country in assists per game in 2019-20, last season he averaged 6.6 dimes per game. Langley is also a good rebounder for his position and is the Aggies all-time steals leader. Simply put, he is versatile.

USF’s ball screen defense must be strong against Langley. He wants to get to the basket but he has an effective floater. Langley is equally comfortable driving left as he is to the right when he dribble-drives into a pull-up jump shot.

Maye is very effective inside the arc, especially as a ball handler in the pick-and-roll. He wants to get out in transition but is not a threat to score from the perimeter with any consistency. Maye is scoring almost 1.3 points per possession, making him the Aggies’ most efficient player of the young season.

Filmore may have been the biggest surprise for the A&T last season. He led the MEAC in two-point field goal percentage (.683) in conference games. Filmore scores primarily as a finisher in transition, dump offs in the half court and on OREB/put backs. The 6-foot-7, 225-pounder was the Aggies best offensive rebounder last season.



Keep an eye on 6-foot-6 forward Marcus Watson. He is a former four-star recruit (No. 96) that committed to Oklahoma State out of high school before transferring to New Mexico State and now A&T. Watson is as explosive as any wing USF will face this season. He combines that with a strong build to finish through contact at the basket.

Defensively A&T plays mostly man (61 percent) but will give you several different looks. The Aggies ball screen defense has been excellent through two games, limiting opponents to 18 percent shooting in this play type. USF needs to recognize the defense early and respond accordingly.