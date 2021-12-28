What To Watch For: South Florida vs. Mississippi Valley State

MSVU has lost ten consecutive games with its most recent loss a 42-point blowout at the hands of UAB.

USF finished in sixth place at the Diamond Head Classic last week with a victory over Hawai’i and setbacks to BYU and Wyoming.

The Opponent: The Delta Devils are off to a slow start in 2021-22, opening the season 0-10. Mississippi Valley State, however, has played only two games at home.

History: USF is 0-2 all-time against Mississippi Valley St. This will be the first time the two programs play in Tampa. They haven’t met since Dec. 3, 2004 in a neutral site game in Fresno, CA.

BullsInsider.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Mississippi Valley State:

MSVU wants to get out and run. They have the No. 4 ranked Adj. Tempo (74.6) per Kenpom.com but the Delta Devils Adj. Offensive Efficiency is ranked No. 356 out of 358 Division I programs. Their Adj. Defensive Efficiency is actually ranked No. 358.

JuCo transfer Robert Carpenter leads MSVU in scoring (16.3 ppg) and rebounding (4.8 rpg). Carpenter can score in a variety of ways but what he wants to do is jump shoot. The 6-foot-7 forward seldom drives to the basket and he is a below average shooter off the bounce. USF cannot lose him in transition and must close out with a high hand and force Carpenter to dribble. Carpenter scored a career high 27 points against Mississippi when he made 5-of-7 threes.

Sophomore guard Caleb Hunter is MSVU head coach Lindsay Hunter’s son and he gets to play plenty of “Daddy Ball.” Hunter attempts more shots and plays more minutes than any other Delta Devil. He tries to beat everyone off the dribble. If Hunter comes off a ball screen he is looking to pull up and shoot a jumper – especially if he drives right or straight ahead. Hunter is averaging 1.4 steals per game.

Freshman point guard Elijah Davis averages just under four FGA per game but he has decent quickness, a better than average feel for the game and some toughness. Davis has not yet shown that he is a reliable threat as a perimeter shooter.

Freshman center Lee’Andre Howard is a 7-foot-1 mystery. He started four of the Delta Devils first five games but has not played since Dec. 1. Instead MSVU has mainly gone with 6-foot-9 freshman Daniel Umoh as the starting five-man with 6-foot-9 John Aguer backing him up.

At roughly 265-pounds (MSVU doesn’t list player weights) Umoh is a big body post with decent length. His defensive effort could be better. He started MSVU’s last four games but Umoh only has 10 points and 15 rebounds to show for it. He is foul prone.

Aguer is built more like a wing or a face-up four-man than a post. He is an active offensive rebounder but a below average finisher. Aguer is a poor defender, especially in the post.

Defensively MSVU plays mostly man and opponents are making 51.4 percent of their shots against that defense. They do a good job of defending ISO and DHO but are bad at everything else. They will use a 1-2-2 press after makes and drop into a 1-2-2 zone.