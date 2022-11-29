UMass will be playing its first game since defeating Charlotte in the Myrtle Beach Invitational championship game on Nov. 20.

USF defeated St. Francis Brooklyn 75-60 on Friday. Tyler Harris paced the Bulls with 18 points and is averaging 14.7 this season.

TAMPA, Fla. (Nov. 29, 2022) – South Florida aims for its third consecutive win as its three-game homestand continues tonight against Massachusetts.

The Opponent : Head coach Frank Martin is in his first season at UMass following 10 seasons as the head coach at South Carolina. UMass returned just five players from last year's roster – including guard Noah Fernandes was named to the Atlantic 10 Preseason Second-Team All-Conference squad – and welcomed in seven transfers and two freshmen to the team for this year.

History : The Bulls and the Minutemen have only met once before. A USF victory on Dec. 28, 1982 in Tampa.

BullsInsider.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Massachusetts:

Fernandes is versatile and loves to shoot threes. He gets them off drive/kick-outs, various screening actions and he is very good at creating shots off the bounce. Fernandes likes step-backs, pull-ups and will pump fake to get his shot off. Must make him drive to his left.

Guard TJ Weeks is a lefty shooter who moves well and is always shot ready. He has made 10-of-18 three-pointers this season. Gets them in transition by spotting up, off screens, drive/kick-outs and DHO. Not a great finisher but has a nice pull-up game.

Louisville transfer Matt Cross is a 6-foot-7, 230-pound combo forward with good size. Most of his shots during his first two college seasons were threes. He has deep range and runs for threes in transition. He will drive and spin trying to use his size advantage. Must locate in transition.

One-time USF recruit Wildens Leveque followed Martin from South Carolina to UMass. He is an experienced post who rim runs. Leveque will face up to shoot from the short corner and free throw line. He wants to get to his left shoulder to score in the post and is a good offensive rebounder.

Keep an eye on Isaac Kante, Dyondre Dominguez and Keon Thompson off the bench.

Kante is an experienced 6-foot-7, 260-pound post player. Average athlete but plays hard and physical. He knows how to score down low and can do it with either hand. He is a good offensive rebounder and must be boxed out.

Dominguez is a long, thin 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward who stays active. He will pick-and-pop on the perimeter. Over half of his career shot attempts are three-pointers. He runs the floor and goes to the glass. Defend with high hand closeouts on the perimeter and box him out.

Thompson is a 6-foot, 210-pound freshman guard. He is a driver who likes to crossover and attack in transition. He can go both ways, likes to use ball screens. Thompson will pull up in the mid-range. USF defenders must stay in front of him.

KEYS TO A WIN

USF must be the tougher team, get more rebounds and more free throw attempts than UMass. BOX OUT. UMass gets 13 OREB per game, USF must win this category. Play with speed and make shots



