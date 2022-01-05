What To Watch For: South Florida vs. Houston

TAMPA, Fla., (Jan. 4, 2021) – South Florida opens its American Athletic Conference schedule against No. 12 Houston following an unexpected break due to COVID-19 protocols within two programs USF was scheduled to play last week.

The Bulls have not played since Christmas Day when they suffered a 77-57 setback to Wyoming in the Diamond Head Classic.

Houston defeated Temple 66-61 Sunday. It was the Cougars first game since Dec. 22 due to COVID-19 protocols inside the Cougar program.