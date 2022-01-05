What To Watch For: South Florida vs. Houston
TAMPA, Fla., (Jan. 4, 2021) – South Florida opens its American Athletic Conference schedule against No. 12 Houston following an unexpected break due to COVID-19 protocols within two programs USF was scheduled to play last week.
The Bulls have not played since Christmas Day when they suffered a 77-57 setback to Wyoming in the Diamond Head Classic.
Houston defeated Temple 66-61 Sunday. It was the Cougars first game since Dec. 22 due to COVID-19 protocols inside the Cougar program.
BullsInsider.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Houston:
Quick Facts
Matchup: USF (5-7, 0-0 AAC) vs. Houston (12-2, 1-0 AAC)
Date: Wednesday Jan. 5
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Tampa, FL | Yuengling Center
Watch: ESPN+
Radio: USF Bulls Unlimited
History: USF is 12-22 all-time versus Houston with the Cougars winning the last nine consecutive games. The last Bulls win in the series came on Jan. 23, 2016 in Houston.
The Opponent: In addition to the COVID issues, the Cougars recently lost junior guard Marcus Sasser (foot) and Tramon Mark (shoulder) for the season. Senior guard Kyler Edwards suffered an ankle sprain and is questionable for Wednesday’s game.
Houston has a very experienced front court and it starts with Graduate student Fabian White. He is the only Cougar to start every game for Houston this season. The 6-foot-8, 225-pounder has been able to split time at power forward and center thanks to the arrival of 6-foot-11, 245-pound Connecticut grad transfer Josh Carlton.
