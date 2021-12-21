 Game Preview: South Florida vs. BYU
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-21 21:18:12 -0600') }} basketball Edit

What To Watch For: South Florida vs. BYU

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
Managing Editor
@RussHoops

TAMPA, Fla., (Dec. 21, 2021) -- South Florida men’s basketball returns to action on Wednesday when it opens play at the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. The Bulls will play three games in four days beginning with Brigham Young.

USF enters the tournament following a 66-55 setback to Florida Saturday afternoon in Sunrise, FL.

BYU made 16 threes and ran away from Weber State 89-71 on Saturday night.

The winner of USF-BYU meets the winner of Hawaii-Vanderbilt Thursday in the semifinals. The losers of the two games will also square off Thursday.

South Florida, USF, Bulls
Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) dribbles against the Creighton Bluejays in the first half at Sanford Pentagon. (Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports)

BullsInsider.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against BYU:

Quick Facts

Matchup: USF (4-5) vs. BYU (9-2)

Date: Wednesday Dec. 22

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: Honolulu, Hawai’i |Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Watch: ESPNU

Radio: USF Bulls Unlimited

History: The Bulls and Cougars have only met once and BYU won a double OT thriller over USF in the South Padre Invitational in Nov. 2010.

The Opponent: BYU opened the season 8-0 including a win over, then, 12th-ranked Oregon. BYU was nationally ranked after that but a loss to Creighton knocked the Cougars out of the top 25. Starting center Gavin Baxter tore his ACL in BYU’s sixth game and is out for the season.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive basketball, football and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial of premium access to BullsInsider.com with promo code Bulls60.

You will not be charged until 60 days after sign up. Use promo code Bulls60.

South Florida, USF, Bulls

Senior guard Alex Barcello was first team All-West Coast Conference (WCC) last season and a preseason All WCC this season.He leads BYU in scoring, steals, free throw percentage and is second in assists.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}