What To Watch For: South Florida vs. BYU
TAMPA, Fla., (Dec. 21, 2021) -- South Florida men’s basketball returns to action on Wednesday when it opens play at the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. The Bulls will play three games in four days beginning with Brigham Young.
USF enters the tournament following a 66-55 setback to Florida Saturday afternoon in Sunrise, FL.
BYU made 16 threes and ran away from Weber State 89-71 on Saturday night.
The winner of USF-BYU meets the winner of Hawaii-Vanderbilt Thursday in the semifinals. The losers of the two games will also square off Thursday.
BullsInsider.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against BYU:
Quick Facts
Matchup: USF (4-5) vs. BYU (9-2)
Date: Wednesday Dec. 22
Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
Location: Honolulu, Hawai’i |Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
Watch: ESPNU
Radio: USF Bulls Unlimited
History: The Bulls and Cougars have only met once and BYU won a double OT thriller over USF in the South Padre Invitational in Nov. 2010.
The Opponent: BYU opened the season 8-0 including a win over, then, 12th-ranked Oregon. BYU was nationally ranked after that but a loss to Creighton knocked the Cougars out of the top 25. Starting center Gavin Baxter tore his ACL in BYU’s sixth game and is out for the season.
Senior guard Alex Barcello was first team All-West Coast Conference (WCC) last season and a preseason All WCC this season.He leads BYU in scoring, steals, free throw percentage and is second in assists.
