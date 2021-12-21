What To Watch For: South Florida vs. BYU

TAMPA, Fla., (Dec. 21, 2021) -- South Florida men’s basketball returns to action on Wednesday when it opens play at the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. The Bulls will play three games in four days beginning with Brigham Young.

USF enters the tournament following a 66-55 setback to Florida Saturday afternoon in Sunrise, FL.

BYU made 16 threes and ran away from Weber State 89-71 on Saturday night.

The winner of USF-BYU meets the winner of Hawaii-Vanderbilt Thursday in the semifinals. The losers of the two games will also square off Thursday.