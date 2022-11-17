USF looks to get into the win column after two home losses and a defeat at No. 15 Auburn.

History : The Bulls are 4-0 all-time versus Austin Peay. The two teams last met on Dec. 14, 2021 at Yuengling Center and the Bulls emerged victorious 60-51.

Hutchins-Everett is a strong physical post player. At 6-foot-11, 255-pounds he is leaner than last season but still looks for deep post position and he seals hard. He favors the left block where he wants to drop step with a hard spin to the basket to score. A good ball handler, Hutchins-Everett will, sometimes, turn left shoulder and dribble into the paint to for a jump hook or to face-up. He seldom passes out of the post but he’s a good post screener. Hutchins-Everett was very good at drawing fouls last season. He is their best rebounder.

Stone-Carrawell was third on the Govs in three-point attempts last season and second in turnovers. He has cut down on his turnovers but most of his shot attempts are still threes. Off the bounce he looks for paint touches. He uses shot fakes and will sometimes dribble to a jump stop in the paint then go up for a short jumper.

Senior point guard Carlos Paez doesn’t shoot often (four FGA/game) but most of his attempts are threes (61 percent) and he makes 37.5 percent (3-of-8) of those. If Paez gets a little room, usually due to a screen, he’ll catch-and-shoot in a hurry. What Paez is really good at is distributing for teammates and protecting the ball. He currently has a 2.1:1 career assist-to-turnover ratio.

Cameron Copeland likes to play on the perimeter and shoot threes. He has made 4-of-6 three-point attempts this season. The 6-foot-7, 190-pounder is not interested in rebounding and is as likely to turn it over as he is to have an assist.

Watch a couple of transfers: Shon Robinson (Mississippi and San Jose St.) and Sean Durugordon (Missouri). Robinson scores mainly around the basket. He can put it on the deck some and he goes to the boards hard. He will post up to score and is a good cutter to get open. Durugordon runs hard in transition and will sprint to the right corner. He wants to catch it and shoot it and has taken the second most threes (9) on the team but he has only made one. He is an opportunistic rebounder.

Defensively APSU is almost exclusively man with some doubling the post. We saw some 2-3 mainly when they use a small lineup.

On offense the Govs aren’t too complicated, they’re looking to shoot threes. We saw some high post sets with a pass to the big and guards cutting off him for a DHO or pitch and chase. Watch for pin downs on the strong side accompanied by a screen for a guard cutting away from the ball (flare screen) for an open shot.

KEYS TO A WIN

USF must finish offensive possessions, defend the perimeter, be +10 on rebounds, play with good pace, make at least one-third of its threes and 70 percent of its free throws.



