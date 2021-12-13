What To Watch For: South Florida vs. Austin Peay
TAMPA, Fla., (Dec. 13, 2021) – Following 10 days off from competition due to final exams, the South Florida men’s basketball team makes its return to the court Tuesday night against Austin Peay State University in Tampa.
USF last played on Dec. 3 when it lost to South Carolina State. The Bulls look to end a two-game skid against APSU.
Austin Peay fell at North Florida on Saturday despite shooting 52.4 percent from the field including 11-of-27 behind the three-point line.
BullsInsider.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Austin Peay:
Quick Facts
Matchup: USF (3-3) vs. Austin Peay (4-4)
Date: Tuesday Dec. 14
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Tampa, FL | Yuengling Center
Watch: ESPN+
Radio: USF Bulls Unlimited
History: The Bulls are 3-0 all-time versus Austin Peay. The last time the two programs met was Nov. 12, 2018 in Tampa. USF prevailed in 74-70 in OT. The teams combined for 77 free throw attempts in that game.
The Opponent: The Govs return six players from last year's squad that went 14-13 overall and 10-10 in Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) play. APSU is led by Nate James, who is in his first season as a head coach. The Govs currently have three of the OVC’s top-15 leading scorers.
