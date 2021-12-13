What To Watch For: South Florida vs. Austin Peay

TAMPA, Fla., (Dec. 13, 2021) – Following 10 days off from competition due to final exams, the South Florida men’s basketball team makes its return to the court Tuesday night against Austin Peay State University in Tampa.

USF last played on Dec. 3 when it lost to South Carolina State. The Bulls look to end a two-game skid against APSU.

Austin Peay fell at North Florida on Saturday despite shooting 52.4 percent from the field including 11-of-27 behind the three-point line.